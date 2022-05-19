General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,489,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $237,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 12-month low of $71.14 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

