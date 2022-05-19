Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Trading Down 4.9%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. 10,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 11,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$63.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile (CVE:JET)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

