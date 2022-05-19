Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Trading Down 4.9%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. 10,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 11,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$63.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile (CVE:JET)
