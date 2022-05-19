Gnosis Market Cap Tops $555.75 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for $215.44 or 0.00712588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $555.75 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,229.54 or 0.99986945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002173 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

GNO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

