Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

GROY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,848. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $228.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gold Royalty by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GROY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gold Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

