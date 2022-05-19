Granby Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Granby Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 5.4% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.53. 32,965,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,572,559. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $168.90 and a one year high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.70 and its 200-day moving average is $207.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

