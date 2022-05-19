Granby Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Granby Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,276 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Alliance Resource Partners comprises approximately 1.9% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 653,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 517,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 461,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 243,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARLP stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 427,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,604. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $460.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.56 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 15.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.89%.

ARLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

