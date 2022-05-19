Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.39 ($24.36).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GYC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($21.88) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.08) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($21.88) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €20.60 ($21.46) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.08) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Grand City Properties stock traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €16.43 ($17.11). 376,146 shares of the stock were exchanged. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($17.30) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($20.98). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.49.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

