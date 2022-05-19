GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.89. 1,326,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,185. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.00.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

