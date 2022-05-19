GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.89. 1,326,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,185. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
