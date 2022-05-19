Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.64-$1.81 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.69. 7,813,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,294,872. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hanesbrands by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

