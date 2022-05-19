Head to Head Review: Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) vs. SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SL Green Realty and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 0 8 2 0 2.20 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

SL Green Realty presently has a consensus target price of $81.28, suggesting a potential upside of 30.20%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 314.41%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

Volatility & Risk

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of SL Green Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SL Green Realty and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 57.70% 9.58% 4.22% Ashford Hospitality Trust -23.42% N/A -5.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SL Green Realty and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $843.99 million 4.74 $457.06 million $6.77 9.22 Ashford Hospitality Trust $805.41 million 0.24 -$267.01 million ($9.51) -0.58

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SL Green Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.