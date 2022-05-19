Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) to announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. Hillman Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

HLMN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. 731,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,880. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $491,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 171,186 shares of company stock worth $1,799,302 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 865,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 206,694 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 307,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 35,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

