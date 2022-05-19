HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.51-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$825.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.66 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Get HireRight alerts:

Shares of HireRight stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 296,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,890. HireRight has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HireRight by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HireRight by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in HireRight by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $104,000.

HireRight Company Profile (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.