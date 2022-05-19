Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.85 EPS.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $372.91.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $285.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $280.63 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.77. The stock has a market cap of $294.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $6,482,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.