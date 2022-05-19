HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $409.00 million-$410.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.71 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.42 EPS.

NYSE HUBS traded up $25.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $339.14. 1,371,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,273. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $295.53 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -247.55 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $667.08.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 42.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 207,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 565.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

