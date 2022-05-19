Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,296.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NARI stock opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
