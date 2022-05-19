Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,296.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NARI stock opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 6.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Inari Medical by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

