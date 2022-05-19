Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,985 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AvePoint by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

AVPT stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

