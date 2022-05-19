Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 300 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,779 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,459 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,043,000 after acquiring an additional 159,020 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,477,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,879,000 after acquiring an additional 305,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,606,000 after acquiring an additional 49,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNW opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $71.04. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNW. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.