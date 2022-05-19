Insider Buying: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Buys 23,900 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $23,422.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,815,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,255.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ALZN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 294,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,423. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

