Insider Buying: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Director Acquires 7,152 Shares of Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) Director Bruce H. Besanko acquired 7,152 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $25,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,541. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.75 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBD. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

