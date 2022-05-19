Insider Buying: Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) Insider Buys £92,500 in Stock

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating) insider Andrew Paul Wass acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £92,500 ($114,028.60).

G4M opened at GBX 190 ($2.34) on Thursday. Gear4music has a 52 week low of GBX 180 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,020 ($12.57). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 313.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 540.76. The firm has a market cap of £39.82 million and a P/E ratio of 4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55.

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and related accessories, such as guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products consisting electronic drums, acoustic drum kits, drum pads, hybrid drumming products, cymbals, snare drums, individual drums, and drum hardware and accessories, such as noise controllers, parts and spares, and drumsticks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

