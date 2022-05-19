Insider Buying: Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) Insider Buys £92,500 in Stock

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating) insider Andrew Paul Wass acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £92,500 ($114,028.60).
G4M opened at GBX 190 ($2.34) on Thursday. Gear4music has a 52 week low of GBX 180 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,020 ($12.57). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 313.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 540.76. The firm has a market cap of £39.82 million and a P/E ratio of 4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55.
Gear4music Company Profile (Get Rating)
