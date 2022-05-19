Insider Buying: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Purchases 5,500 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KDP opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

