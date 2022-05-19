Insider Selling: Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Director Sells 61,945 Shares of Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) Director Jason Stankowski sold 61,945 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $436,712.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 397,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,350.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Stankowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

On Thursday, May 19th, Jason Stankowski sold 29,625 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $204,708.75.

Epsilon Energy stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.02. 131,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,698. The company has a market capitalization of $166.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.