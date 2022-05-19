Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.96

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.96 and last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 177514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $173.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

