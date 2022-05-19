Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) Shares Down 5.5%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.35 and last traded at $78.53. 39,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 18,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.12.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.68.
