IOG (LON:IOG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.27

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.27 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 28.06 ($0.35). IOG shares last traded at GBX 28.40 ($0.35), with a volume of 870,554 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.23. The company has a market capitalization of £138.43 million and a P/E ratio of -34.38.
About IOG (LON:IOG)
