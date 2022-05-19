Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.00. 173,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.

Ipsidy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDTY)

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

