Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.00. 173,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.
Ipsidy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDTY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ipsidy (IDTY)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.