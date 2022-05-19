iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,727 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.37% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $43,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 51,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,560,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,418,000 after buying an additional 3,757,521 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,609,000 after buying an additional 50,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,509. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.60. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $61.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.122 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

