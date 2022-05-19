iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$26.01 and last traded at C$26.04. Approximately 60,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 82,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.87.

