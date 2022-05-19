iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,906,000 after buying an additional 610,869 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.00. 3,170,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,249. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.07. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

