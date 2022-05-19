iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF) Shares Down 1.2%

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.95 and last traded at $32.97. Approximately 3,622,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,452,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83.
