Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Shares Down 2.4%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.38. 3,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 1,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Japan Airport Terminal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Japan Airport Terminal alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28.

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airport Terminal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airport Terminal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.