JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.70

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

JCDXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €27.50 ($28.65) to €22.70 ($23.65) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €21.00 ($21.88) to €22.00 ($22.92) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €17.60 ($18.33) to €16.90 ($17.60) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

