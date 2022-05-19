JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Issues Earnings Results

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34, Briefing.com reports. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JD stock traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,819,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,413,008. JD.com has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average is $68.68. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.74 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in JD.com by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.81.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

