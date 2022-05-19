Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Position Lessened by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,463 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,898,000 after buying an additional 927,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,574,000 after buying an additional 36,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after buying an additional 289,573 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,612,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,173,000 after buying an additional 308,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,066,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,712,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In other news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

