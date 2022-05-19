Jennifer N. Pritzker Acquires 4,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $31,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ATEC opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $16.47.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 121.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Alphatec (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.