JT Stratford LLC Boosts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.97. 14,954,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,464,684. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.14 and a 200-day moving average of $125.57. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $117.02 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

