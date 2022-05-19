JT Stratford LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,755,000 after purchasing an additional 803,003 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,132,000 after purchasing an additional 798,937 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,401.8% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after buying an additional 674,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,843,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,867,000 after buying an additional 651,788 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.42. 1,035,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.78.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.