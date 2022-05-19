JT Stratford LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

JT Stratford LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 427.0% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 500,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 405,870 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 290,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $6,133,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 345.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 181,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 140,931 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

PJAN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.38. 64,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,134. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $33.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.