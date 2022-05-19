JT Stratford LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

CVX traded down $4.51 on Wednesday, hitting $168.06. 12,972,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,299,552. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $175.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,588 shares of company stock valued at $74,297,290 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

