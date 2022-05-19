JT Stratford LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 248.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,653 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in AT&T by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 101,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 74,554 shares during the period. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $5,412,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,229,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,783,719. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.82.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.