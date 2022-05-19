JT Stratford LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. JT Stratford LLC owned about 0.06% of Independence Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,402,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,897,000 after acquiring an additional 667,903 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,057,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,008,000 after acquiring an additional 325,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,527,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IRT traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. 47,712,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,825,029. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

