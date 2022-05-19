JT Stratford LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.4% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. 22,182,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,163,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.00.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

