KeeperDAO (ROOK) Hits Market Cap of $36.57 Million

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $36.57 million and $777,628.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $59.21 or 0.00203411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

