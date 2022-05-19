Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. Acquires 20,000 Shares

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,705,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,219,673.61.
TSE GUD opened at C$5.19 on Thursday. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.01 and a 1-year high of C$5.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$598.35 million and a PE ratio of 41.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.34.
Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$58.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
About Knight Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
