Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.88-$4.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.45. 852,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.43. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $124.32.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.