Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 292,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,119,000 after buying an additional 51,898 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,696,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,713,000 after buying an additional 313,661 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.66. 5,783,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,508,176. The company has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

