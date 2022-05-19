Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 16,548 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Walmart by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 344.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,562,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.60 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $327.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

