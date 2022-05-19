Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PTLC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 698,912 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.