Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,490,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,986,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.91. 10,572,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,267,897. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

