Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,159 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.36% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,666,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6,145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 693,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,410,000 after acquiring an additional 682,442 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,247,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.94. 320,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,197. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.99. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $100.13.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.